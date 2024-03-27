Description

The Senior Fellow & Director of Life Sciences is responsible for carrying out research and developing academic material to advance CLI’s mission. This individual will play a key role in defining CLI’s strategy, development of CLI research agendas, and coordination with CLI Associate Scholars to complete determined agendas. The Director will also be required to engage in public media appearances and interviews. The Senior Fellow & Director of Life Sciences must be a leader with unimpeachable academic credentials and an unshakable commitment to the cause of life.

The Charlotte Lozier Institute is the 501(c)(3) research and education institute of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, an organization dedicated to electing candidates and pursuing policies that will reduce and ultimately end abortion and the destruction of unborn human life. In less than a decade, CLI has already established itself as the go-to source for accurate and timely research and information on life issues. With a current network of over seventy Associate Scholars from a variety of disciplines, CLI provides pro-life groups and policy makers research-based information of the highest quality on issues including abortion, women’s health, prenatal diagnosis and treatment for the unborn, perinatal hospice, abortion reporting, sex-selection abortion, stem cell research and medicine, and health care policy.

Requirements

Demonstrated ability in research and communications.

Familiar with various research tools: internet, specialized archives, university-based collections, specialized institutions, government agencies, and other resources.

Familiar with advanced data collection and categorization methods, including telephone and written surveys, database searches, and library materials.

Ability to travel and to testify before legislative committees and to communicate with public audiences at conferences.

Must be strongly pro-life and committed to academic research in defense of life.

Required Education/Experience

A Ph.D. or equivalent terminal degree in a biological science or related field.

Minimum of five (5) years professional experience, including post-doctoral, academic, industrial, or other professional life sciences settings.

Professional writing experience including evidence of peer-reviewed publications.

Preferred Education/Experience

Familiarity with NIH granting process.

Supervisory Responsibility

This position does not have any direct supervisory responsibilities, however project management and oversight of CLI Associate Scholars will be required.

Benefits

Charlotte Lozier Institute offers a comprehensive benefit portfolio including health, dental, and vision insurance, 401K plan with employer match, life insurance policy, short-term and long-term disability coverage, free onsite parking, paid holidays, and paid time off.

Corporate Culture

Charlotte Lozier Institute has experienced tremendous growth over thelast 10 years, and we are on track for even more growth in the coming years as we expand our programs and impact. The person who fills this position should model our core values of being sacrificial, ambitious, scrappy, and excellent team-player. Our employees are experts in their fields, hard workers, and are incredibly dedicated to ending abortion and the destruction of unborn human life. They are team oriented with a sacrificial mindset to help one another in our shared mission. We leverage every available opportunity to make advances for the unborn and their mothers.

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

AAP/EEO Statement

Charlotte Lozier Institute is committed to providing equal employment opportunity in all our employment programs and decisions. Discrimination in employment on the basis of any protected class under federal, state, or local law is a violation of our policy and is against the law. Equal employment opportunity is provided to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, covered veterans status, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, family responsibilities, matriculation, political affiliation, or any other protected characteristic. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, recruitment and hiring, placement, promotion, termination, reductions-in-force, recall, transfer, leave of absence, compensation, and training.

Apply here: recruiting.paylocity.com/Recruiting/Jobs/Details/2303579