Vice President of Scientific Affairs & Director of Research

Description

The Charlotte Lozier Institute is the 501(c)(3) research and education institute of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, an organization dedicated to electing candidates and pursuing policies that will reduce and ultimately end abortion and the destruction of unborn human life. In just over a decade, CLI has established itself as a go-to source for accurate and timely research and information on life issues. With a current network of over 70 Associate Scholars from a variety of disciplines, CLI provides pro-life groups and policy makers research-based information of the highest quality on issues including abortion, women’s health, prenatal diagnosis and treatment for the unborn, perinatal hospice, abortion reporting, sex-selection abortion, stem cell research and medicine, gene editing, and health care policy.

The Vice President of Scientific Affairs and Director of Research is the individual primarily responsible for assisting the Executive Director in developing a robust research agenda and commissioning, monitoring, editing/reviewing, and clearing for publication research and policy papers prepared by CLI associate scholars and other individuals with expertise in science, medicine, and related fields. This individual is also responsible for overseeing the scientific section of the CLI associate scholar program, including recruiting, training and deploying these scholars for testimonies, briefings and other interactions with policymakers and the public.

This is a full-time position that reports to the executive director.

Essential Functions