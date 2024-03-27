The Burden of Getting Medical Care Can Exhaust Older Patients

(KFF News) – The toll the American health care system extracts is, in some respects, the price of extraordinary progress in medicine. But it’s also evidence of the poor fit between older adults’ capacities and the health care system’s demands.

"The good news is we know so much more and can do so much more for people with various conditions," said Thomas H. Lee, chief medical officer at Press Ganey, a consulting firm that tracks patients' experiences with health care. "The bad news is the system has gotten overwhelmingly complex."