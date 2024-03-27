The Food Is Medicine Movement Originators Are Trying to Standardize Medically Tailored Meals

(STAT News) – Food corporations, grocery stores, and even tech companies are claiming they are a part of the growing effort to use food to treat medical conditions. Now, the nonprofits that pioneered the work want to standardize it.

The Food is Medicine Coalition, an association of community-based nonprofit food providers, released a 32-page accreditation standard, which was shared first with STAT Wednesday. It focuses on one of the most-well established "food is medicine" interventions, known as medically tailored meals, which are prepared meals cooked for specific conditions, like HIV and heart failure.