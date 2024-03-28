First Medicare Health Plans to Start Paying for Weight-Loss Drug Wegovy

(Wall Street Journal) – The first major U.S. health insurers have agreed to start paying for the popular anti-obesity drug Wegovy for certain people on Medicare with heart-related conditions.

CVS Health, Elevance Healthand Kaiser Permanente said they would cover Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy for the use of reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes in people who have cardiovascular disease, meet body-weight criteria and are covered by a Medicare drug-benefit plan. (Read More)