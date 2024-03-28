N.H. House Approves Proposal to Legalize Medical Aid in Dying

(Boston Globe) – The New Hampshire House narrowly passed a bill that would legalize medical aid in dying in a vote of 179 to 176 Thursday.

The controversial proposal outlined in House Bill 1283 also is often called physician-assisted suicide, a name some proponents have rejected as inaccurate and pejorative. Lawmakers have considered the issue previously, but this time it had the backing of a grass-roots coalition that wants access to it for themselves and family members. Oregon was the first state to adopt the policy in 1997, and it is now legal in 10 states and Washington, D.C. (Read More)