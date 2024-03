(The Economist) – This is a series in The Economist Technology Quarterly. The series includes:

AIs Will Make Health Care Safer and Better (Read More)

Artificial Intelligence Has Long Been Improving Diagnoses (Read More)

Medical AIs with Human Faces Are [On] Their Way (Read More)

Artificial Intelligence Is Taking Over Drug Development (Read More)

Can Artificial Intelligence Make Health Care More Efficient? (Read More)