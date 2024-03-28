Does Decaf Coffee Contain a Harmful Additive? Advocates Want to Ban a Certain Chemical in the Brew

March 28, 2024

(STAT News) – Consumer health advocates are petitioning the Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical, methylene chloride, used to decaffeinate coffee beans. While the chemical is almost entirely removed during the decaffeination process, advocates say that a little-known nearly 66-year-old federal law mandates the agency ban the additive because it has been proven to cause cancer in rodents. (Read More)

