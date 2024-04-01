Don’t Be Fooled by Support for ‘Medical-Aid-in-Dying.’ You’re Not Getting the Full Story.

(Chicago Sun Times) – The coalition says it advocates for “medical aid in dying and not assisted suicide, as it is commonly known.” This is simply a language game. “Medical aid” sounds a lot more attractive than “suicide,” but the two phrases refer to the same thing — a doctor prescribing drugs that a person can take to end his or her life.

The proposed concept for medical aid in dying was also presented in a way that downplayed the many legitimate concerns raised by those who oppose the practice. It begins by claiming medical aid in dying would remain completely optional for doctors and patients. This sounds ideal, but it completely ignores practical realities.