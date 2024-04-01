Hey, Gen X, Z and Millennials: Here’s Why You May Miss Out on the Great Wealth Transfer

(USA Today) – If the Koncaks’ struggles with health care costs as older adults sound familiar, it’s because they are. Even with insurance, Americans struggle to pay for expenses like premiums, copayments, coinsurance, and uncovered health services.

As a result, the significant wealth transfer from baby boomers to younger generations that researchers have predicted may not be so great after all, as much of older Americans’ money goes toward health care. (Read More)