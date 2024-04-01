For Data-Guzzling AI Companies, the Internet Is Too Small

(Wall Street Journal) – Companies racing to develop more powerful artificial intelligence are rapidly nearing a new problem: The internet might be too small for their plans. Ever more powerful systems developed by OpenAI, Google and others require larger oceans of information to learn from. That demand is straining the available pool of quality public data online at the same time that some data owners are blocking access to AI companies.

Some executives and researchers say the industry's need for high-quality text data could outstrip supply within two years, potentially slowing AI's development.