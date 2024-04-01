America’s Mental Health Is Worsening. Special Urgent-Care Clinics Step In.

(Wall Street Journal) – Mental-health urgent-care sites are proliferating across the U.S. to treat the spiraling numbers of children and adults who need mental-health care and ease a shortage of therapists that has caused many people to wait months for appointments or go to the nearest emergency room to find help.

The sites are starting to change the face of mental-health treatment, offering a much-needed alternative to emergency departments—long the first point of contact for people in mental-health straits—that have become strained by an increase in visits during the pandemic. (Read More)