Aid Organizations Suspend Operations in Gaza After World Central Kitchen Workers’ Deaths
April 2, 2024
(Associated Press) – Several humanitarian aid organizations suspended operations in Gaza on Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes killed seven World Central Kitchen workers. The nonprofits, including World Central Kitchen, said they now need to determine whether their workers can safely provide aid in the region. According to the United Nations, more than 180 humanitarian aid workers have died since the war began in October. (Read More)