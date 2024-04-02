The Organ Is Still Working. But It’s Not in a Body Anymore

(New York Times) – Surgeons are experimenting with organs from genetically modified animals, hinting at a future when they could be a source for transplants. But the field is already undergoing a paradigm shift, driven by technologies in widespread use that allow clinicians to temporarily store organs outside the body.

Perfusion, as its called, is changing every aspect of the organ transplant process, from the way surgeons operate, to the types of patients who can donate organs, to the outcomes for recipients. Most significantly, surgical programs that have adopted perfusion are transplanting more organs. (Read More)