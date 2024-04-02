Blink to Generate Power for Smart Contact Lenses

April 2, 2024

Close up of an eye.

(IEEE Spectrum) – Now, a team from the University of Utah says they’ve developed a better solution: an all-in-one hybrid energy-generation unit specifically designed for eye-based tech.

In a paper published in the journal Small on 13 March, the researchers describe how they built the device, combining a flexible silicon solar cell with a new device that converts tears to energy. The system can reliably supply enough electricity to operate smart contacts and other ocular devices. (Read More)

Posted in Biotech, Emerging Technologies, highlights, Nanotechnology, News

