The Deodorant AI Spokesmodel Is a Real Person, Sort Of

(New York Magazine) – She knew she’d never worked with this company and watched the video more closely. It was her, but not quite. She’d encountered her AI clone in the wild. “It honestly just threw me off a little,” she said. It had been a while since she thought about the AI company, and she hadn’t seen any of its work before this week. Now, through Arcads, clients were hiring an automated Ariel to do brand videos, and one of them had gone viral. Arcads had been honest about its plans, and Ariel felt she was fairly compensated and hadn’t been misled. Still, she said, “It just caught me off guard.” How couldn’t it? (Read More)