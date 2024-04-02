HHS Orders Hospitals to Get Patient Consent for Invasive Exams

(Axios) – Federal health officials on Monday ordered hospitals to get patients’ consent before they undergo breast, pelvic and other sensitive examinations, citing “increasing concerns” about the absence of such permissions in educational settings.

Why it matters: Media reports and medical literature have documented instances where medical students subjected anesthetized patients to invasive exams without proper consent, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and other officials wrote to teaching hospitals and medical schools.