New Genetic Analysis Tool Tracks Risks Tied to CRISPR Edits
April 2, 2024
(PhysOrg) – University of California San Diego researchers have developed a new genetic system to test and analyze the underlying mechanisms of CRISPR-based DNA repair outcomes. As described in Nature Communications, Postdoctoral Scholar Zhiqian Li, Professor Ethan Bier and their colleagues developed a sequence analyzer to help track on- and off-target mutational edits and the ways they are inherited from one generation to the next. (Read More)