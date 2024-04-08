A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available
April 8, 2024
The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 49, no. 2, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Interventionism and Intelligibility: Why Depression Is Not (Always) a Brain Disease” by Quinn Hiroshi Gibson
- “Unfreedom or Mere Inability? The Case of Biomedical Enhancement” by Ji Young Lee
- “The Phenomenology of the Face-to-Facetime: A Levinasian Critique of the Virtual Clinic” by Daniel C O’Brien