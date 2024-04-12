A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
April 12, 2024
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 50, no. 4, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Blaming the unvaccinated during the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Roles of political Ideology and Risk Perceptions in the USA” by Maja Graso, et al.
- “Ethical Considerations for Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy in Military clinical Settings” by Scott Hoener, et al.
- “Gene–Environment Interaction: Why genetic Enhancement might never be distributed fairly” by Sinead Prince