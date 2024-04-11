A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
April 11, 2024
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 390, no. 12, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Fundamentals of Medical Ethics: Physicians, Spirituality, and Compassionate Patient Care” by D.P. Sulmasy
- “‘What’s Lymphoma?’ — Risks Posed by Immediate Release of Test Results to Patients” by B. Vipler
- “What I Do Not Tell the Medical Student” by E. Andrist
- “Wearable Digital Health Technologies in Medicine: Key Issues as Wearable Digital Health Technologies Enter Clinical Care” by G.S. Ginsburg, R.W. Picard and S.H. Friend