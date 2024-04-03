What Doctors Want You to Know About Beta Blockers for Anxiety

April 3, 2024

Unlabeled pill bottles in a pharmacy

(New York Times) – Anxious ahead of a big job interview? Worried about giving a speech? First date nerves? The solution, some digital start-ups suggest, is a beta blocker, a type of medication that can slow heart rate and lower blood pressure — masking some of the physical symptoms of anxiety.

Typically a trip to the doctor’s office would be necessary to get a prescription, but a number of companies are now connecting patients with doctors for quick virtual visits and shipping the medication to people’s homes. (Read More)

Posted in Informed Consent, Mental Health, Neuroethics, News, Pharma

