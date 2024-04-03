What We Know About H5N1 Bird Flu in Cows–And the Risks to Humans
April 3, 2024
(STAT News) – The discovery of H5N1 bird flu in U.S. cattle — and the news that at least one person in Texas has been infected, apparently through contact with infected cows — has taken scientists who study influenza by surprise. But after absorbing their shock, several admitted there was evidence to suggest bovine infection could happen — it just hadn’t been reported with this particular strain of influenza virus until now. (Read More)