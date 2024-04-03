mRNA Drug Offers Hope for Treating a Devastating Childhood Disease
April 3, 2024
(Nature) – A drug that uses messenger RNA technology has shown early success in addressing the core deficiency behind a rare genetic disorder. The results have ignited hope that the technology — which first gained attention through its breakthrough use in COVID-19 vaccines — could realize its long-awaited promise of generating therapeutic proteins directly in the body.
This clinical advance, reported today in Nature, provides a boost to current mRNA applications, which remain limited to vaccines. (Read More)