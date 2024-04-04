Scientists Find Genes Can Raise Obesity Risk ‘By Six Times’

(Wales Online via MSN) – Scientists have discovered rare gene differences that could raise the risk of obesity by as much as six times. Led by Medical Research Council (MRC) researchers, the study identified genetic variants in two genes that have some of the largest impacts on obesity risk discovered to date. Experts suggest the discovery of rare variants in the BSN and APBA1 genes are some of the first obesity-related genes identified for which the increased risk is not observed until adulthood. (Read More)