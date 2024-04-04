AI Sepsis Diagnostic Tool Gets FDA Authorization

(MedPage Today) – The FDA granted marketing authorization for the Sepsis ImmunoScore, an artificial intelligence (AI) software tool for rapid diagnosis and risk assessment of sepsis, Prenosis announced Wednesday.

Integrated into electronic health records, the AI tool uses a combination of 22 individual biomarkers and patient parameters that provide diagnostic and predictive information about the presence or progression of sepsis within 24 hours of patient assessment in emergency department (ED) or hospital settings. The software generates a risk score and four discrete risk categories, informing clinicians about the patient's risk of deterioration, in-hospital mortality, and escalation of care within 24 hours to ICU admission.