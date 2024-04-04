Alabama Hospital to Stop IVF Treatments at the End of 2024 Due to ‘Litigation Concerns’

April 4, 2024

(The Hill) – An Alabama hospital said it plans to stop offering in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments at the end of this year due to “litigation concerns” surrounding the therapy. Mobile Infirmary said “it will no longer be able to offer” IVF services in a news release on Wednesday. The decision follows Alabama’s Supreme Court ruling that people who destroy frozen embryos can be liable for wrongful death. (Read More)

