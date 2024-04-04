Tuberculosis Is Making a Comeback in the U.S.

(Gizmodo) – Tuberculosis has likely reclaimed its spot as the world’s deadliest infectious disease. A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that cases of TB, a bacterial infection, once again rose in the U.S. in 2023, reaching a toll not seen for a decade. While its incidence remains low in the U.S., TB has recently become more common across the globe.

The latest status update on TB came last week in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. In 2023, there were 9,615 documented cases of TB within the U.S., up from 8,320 reported in 2022 and the highest tally since 2013. (Read More)