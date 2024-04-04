As Michigan Legalizes Surrogacy, Here’s How Families Found Ways Around the Ban

(NPR) – Michigan was the only state that still had a broad criminal ban on surrogacy. Many families say that left them in legal limbo, forcing them to leave the state to have children, find strangers on Facebook who would carry their child, or, like the Myers’, need to legally adopt their own biological children.

On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation repealing that criminal ban and legalizing surrogacy contracts and compensated surrogacy. But it’s raising fears among conservative and religious groups, who echo Pope Francis’ concerns that surrogacy exploits women and makes children “the basis of a commercial contract.” (Read More)