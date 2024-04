(NPR) – Sam and John Fetters, 19, are identical twins at opposite ends of the autism spectrum. Sam is a sophomore at Amherst College who plans to double major in history and political science. In his free time, he runs marathons. john attends a special school, struggles to form sentences, and likes to watch Teletubbies and Sesame Street. Two brothers. Same genes. Different flavors of autism. (Read More)