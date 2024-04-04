Why Very Few People Who Are Eligible for a Cochlear Implant Actually Get One
April 4, 2024
(STAT News) – Cochlear implants have successfully improved hearing loss for decades, but few people who qualify for an implant actually get it. Even in countries with universal healthcare, the adoption rates are dismal. Researchers are finding further disparities for marginalized communities, especially for Black and Asian patients, according to a recent study of British hospitals published Thursday in PLOS Medicine. (Read More)