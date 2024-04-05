Many CVS Drug Plans Will Cover Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill at No Cost

(CNBC) – CVS Health on Thursday said its drug plans will cover the first over-the-counter birth control pill in the U.S. at no cost for many health plan sponsors, a decision that could open the door for more people to prevent unintended pregnancies without a prescription.

The company’s pharmacy benefit manager, CVS Caremark, said the pill will be added to its preventive services oral contraceptives list and will be covered at zero cost for many sponsors. (Read More)