Your Dog Is Probably on Prozac. Experts Say That Says More About the American Mental Health Crisis Than Pets
April 5, 2024
(STAT News) – Prozac prescriptions for dogs are on the rise, veterinarians across the country acknowledge, along with a myriad of cheaper generic mood stabilizers sold for humans but applied to pets’ separation anxiety, socialization fears, biting habits, or other problematic behavior.
That increase, experts told STAT, says more about the human mental health crisis in America — and the ready availability of inexpensive generic medicines. (Read More)