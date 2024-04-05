Scientists Urge FDA to Rescind Approval of Test for Opioid Addiction Risk
April 5, 2024
(Washington Post) – A group of public health experts and scientists is calling on the Food and Drug Administration to rescind its controversial approval of a DNA test that promises to predict genetic risk of opioid addiction.
In a letter sent to the agency on Thursday, 31 experts in genetics, addiction, psychiatry and medical-device regulation called the approval of AvertD a mistake that relied on faulty science and puts patients at risk. (Read More)