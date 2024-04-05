The Puzzle of Matching Psychiatric Drugs to Patients

April 5, 2024

black and white image of a woman looking down

(Axios) – Understanding of psychiatric disorders is catching up to a reality all too familiar to the doctors who treat patients: one-size-fits-all treatments for complex conditions like depression or bipolar disorder are coming up short. Why it matters: As new treatments hit the market, researchers are still trying to understand the underpinnings of the disorders in hopes of tailoring medicines to those patients who will benefit most. (Read More)

