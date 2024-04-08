IVF in Alabama: The Real Story

(Wall Street Journal) – One of us (Mr. Pence) sought fertility treatment with his wife when starting a family in Indiana. Mr. Mize has worked in biobanking storage facilities in the state. We urge states to adopt basic protections for IVF patients.

The Alabama case exposed a culture of IVF industry negligence. A lack of safeguards, combined with reckless disregard for the facility’s clients, resulted in the destruction of human embryos. The Alabama Supreme Court held that parents and embryonic children alike are owed basic legal protection from such negligence. (Read More)