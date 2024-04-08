PFAS ‘Forever Chemicals’ Are Pervasive in Water Worldwide, Study Finds
(New York Times) – A new study of more than 45,000 water samples around the world found that about 31 percent of groundwater samples tested that weren’t near any obvious source of contamination had PFAS levels considered harmful to human health by the Environmental Protection Agency. About 16 percent of surface water samples tested, which were also not near any known source, had similarly hazardous PFAS levels. (Read More)