Patient with Transplanted Pig Kidney Had a ‘Tense’ Rejection Episode Before Leaving the Hospital

(STAT News) – The world’s first recipient of a kidney transplant from a genetically modified pig experienced a rejection episode before recovering and leaving the hospital last week, a Massachusetts General Hospital doctor told STAT. But in his first few days back at home in Weymouth, Mass., the patient — 62-year-old Richard Slayman — had shown no further signs of organ distress.

Rather, he was doing things he hadn’t done in more than a year, like eating whatever he was craving and taking a long, hot shower. (Read More)