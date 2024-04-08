Patient with Transplanted Pig Kidney Had a ‘Tense’ Rejection Episode Before Leaving the Hospital
April 8, 2024
(STAT News) – The world’s first recipient of a kidney transplant from a genetically modified pig experienced a rejection episode before recovering and leaving the hospital last week, a Massachusetts General Hospital doctor told STAT. But in his first few days back at home in Weymouth, Mass., the patient — 62-year-old Richard Slayman — had shown no further signs of organ distress.
Rather, he was doing things he hadn’t done in more than a year, like eating whatever he was craving and taking a long, hot shower. (Read More)