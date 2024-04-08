Neuralink Rival Synchron Is Recruiting Patients for a Big Brain Chip Clinical Trial
April 8, 2024
(Quartz) – Brooklyn-based brain chip startup Synchron launched a registry Monday to recruit patients and healthcare providers ahead of a planned large-scale clinical trial.
The company, a rival to Elon Musk’s Neuralink, produces a brain implant, known as brain-computer interface (BCI), that helps paralyzed patients control electronic devices like computers and smartphones with their thoughts. (Read More)