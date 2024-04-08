Vatican Blasts Gender-Affirming Surgery, Surrogacy and Gender Theory as Violations of Human Dignity

(Associated Press) – The Vatican on Monday declared gender-affirming surgery and surrogacy as grave violations of human dignity, putting them on par with abortion and euthanasia as practices that it said reject God’s plan for human life.

The Vatican’s doctrine office issued “Infinite Dignity,” a 20-page declaration that has been in the works for five years. After substantial revision in recent months, it was approved March 25 by Pope Francis, who ordered its publication. (Read More)