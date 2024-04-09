Gambling Addiction Hotlines Say Volume Is Up and Callers Are Younger as Online Sports Betting Booms
(NBC News) – In state after state, centers for problem gambling are noticing an alarming rise in calls to their helplines. The circumstances reported are also getting more severe, according to the directors of five problem gambling centers, a gambling researcher and an addiction counselor. People are filing for bankruptcy or losing homes or relationships. At the same time, callers are skewing younger, the experts said — often men in their 20s and 30s. (Read More)