Prestigious Medical Journal Ignored Nazi Atrocities, Historians Find

(New York Times) – A new article in the New England Journal of Medicine, one of the oldest and most esteemed publications for medical research, criticizes the journal for paying only “superficial and idiosyncratic attention” to the atrocities perpetrated in the name of medical science by the Nazis.

The journal was "an outlier in its sporadic coverage of the rise of Nazi Germany," wrote the article's authors, Allan Brandt and Joelle Abi-Rached, both medical historians at Harvard.