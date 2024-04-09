The Sudden Rise of AuDHD: What Is Behind the Rocketing Rates of This Life-Changing Diagnosis?

(The Guardian) – Now some specialists believe that the coexistence of both conditions is not just possible, but frequent. One study by researchers at Duke University found that up to half of people diagnosed as autistic also exhibit ADHD symptoms, and that characteristics of autism are present in two-thirds of people with ADHD. “My clinical experience suggests it’s more than three-quarters in both directions,” adds Dr Eccles.

Online, the idea that autism and ADHD can coexist is so widely accepted that it has spawned its own label – "AuDHD" – and a groundswell of people who say they recognise its oxymoronic nature, perpetual internal war and rollercoaster of needs. There are tens of thousands of people in AuDHD self-help forums, and millions more watching AuDHD videos.