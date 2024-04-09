EU Regulator to Review Reports of Suicidal Thoughts And Weight Loss Drugs

(Reuters) – A European Medicines Agency committee will this week hold a meeting related to its probe into reports of suicidal thoughts after taking diabetes and weight loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic, an agenda showed on Monday. The agency began its review into the class of weight loss and diabetes drugs, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, last July after Iceland’s health regulator flagged three cases of patients thinking about suicide or self-harm after using Novo’s drugs – diabetes drug Ozempic and weight-loss treatment Saxenda. (Read More)