New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available
April 15, 2024
BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.
Articles include:
- “Exploring Health and Disease Concepts in Healthcare Practice: An empirical Philosophy of Medicine Study” Rik R. van der Linden and Maartje H.N. Schermer
- “How Stable are Moral Judgements? A longitudinal Study of Context Dependency in Attitudes towards Patient Responsibility” by Berit H Bringedal and Karin Isaksson Rø
- “Ethical Challenges in global Research on Health System Responses to Violence against Women: A qualitative Study of Policy and Professional Perspectives” by Natalia V. Lewis, et al.