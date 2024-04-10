NFL and Its Players’ Union Approve 8 New Position-Specific Helmtets for Quarterbacks and Linemen

April 10, 2024

A football on an American football field.

(Associated Press) – Overall, a record 12 new helmet models were approved by the NFL and the players’ union for the 2024 season. Five of the new helmets tested better than any helmet ever worn in the league. The NFL, in collaboration with the NFLPA, annually conducts laboratory testing performed by jointly appointed biomechanical experts to evaluate which helmets best reduce head impact severity. (Read More)

