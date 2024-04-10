Arizona Supreme Court Bans Nearly All Abortions, Reviving 160-Year-Old Law

(Wall Street Journal) – Arizona’s highest court revived a 160-year-old ban on nearly all abortions, a decision that turns up the political heat on an issue that is pivotal in the battleground state and beyond for the 2024 presidential race.

The ruling Tuesday from the Arizona Supreme Court was the latest twist in the patchwork of state laws that has emerged since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated constitutional protections for abortion in June 2022. (Read More)