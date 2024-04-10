The Rise of Eco-Anxiety: Scientists Wake Up to the Mental-Health Toll of Climate Change

(Nature) – Wamaitha and Burrows are part of a growing chorus of people speaking up about the impacts of climate change on mental health. Climate change is exacerbating mental disorders, which already affect almost one billion people and are among the world’s biggest causes of ill health. A global survey in 2021 found that more than half of people aged 16–25 felt sad, anxious or powerless, or had other negative emotions about climate change. Altogether, hundreds of millions of people might be experiencing some type of negative psychological response to the climate crisis. (Read More)