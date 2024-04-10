Infections After Surgery Are More Likely Due to Bacteria Already On Your Skin Than from Microbes in the Hospital–New Research

April 10, 2024

two ager plates showing positive staph infection

(The Conversation) – Health care providers and patients have traditionally thought that infections patients get while in the hospital are caused by superbugs they’re exposed to while they’re in a medical facility. Genetic data from the bacteria causing these infections – think CSI for E. coli – tells another story: Most health care-associated infections are caused by previously harmless bacteria that patients already had on their bodies before they even entered the hospital. (Read More)

