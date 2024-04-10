Infections After Surgery Are More Likely Due to Bacteria Already On Your Skin Than from Microbes in the Hospital–New Research
(The Conversation) – Health care providers and patients have traditionally thought that infections patients get while in the hospital are caused by superbugs they’re exposed to while they’re in a medical facility. Genetic data from the bacteria causing these infections – think CSI for E. coli – tells another story: Most health care-associated infections are caused by previously harmless bacteria that patients already had on their bodies before they even entered the hospital. (Read More)