Mental Health Screening Tools for Kids Are 30 Years Out of Date

(STAT News) – Compounding the problem is the average delay of 11 years between the onset of a mental health condition and its diagnosis. Think about it: a child exhibiting signs of mental health challenges at age 6 may not receive proper diagnosis or treatment until age 17. This delay means that some children spend their formative years with unaddressed mental health struggles that often lead to risky choices and other potentially harmful experiences.

The crux of the issue lies in the limitations of current mental health screening tools, particularly the outdated Pediatric Symptom Checklist (PSC), which was developed in the late 1980s and remains a commonly used survey to assess mental health. (Read More)